Janet Helm

Janet Helm, who did a 28-year stint at Weber Shandwick and exited as executive VP, chief food & nutrition strategist, has joined FINN Partners.

The registered dietitian takes on the head of food and nutrition strategy post, a new position.

Helm has counseled a broad range of food brands and agricultural commodity boards, helping them to tell their sustainability stories, engage shareholders and manage issues.

Peter Finn said Helm brings a rare combination of scientific credibility and cultural fluency to his firm's food practice. “Having a strategist with her depth will help provide a global perspective to the evolving conversations around what we eat, how food is produced and the forces shaping the future of food,” he added.

Most recently, Helm was running the “Food at the Helm” consultancy. She is based in Chicago.

FINN ranked No. 7 in O’Dwyer’s food & beverage category with 2025 fees of $9.5M.