Lori Feinsilver

JPMorgan Chase’s consumer & community banking division appoints Lori Feinsilver as head of U.S. wealth management communications, effective Sept. 28. Feinsilver was most recently global head of corporate communications at financial and risk advisory firm Kroll. Before that, she held senior wealth management roles at UBS and Merrill Lynch. Her experience encompasses digital, transformation and executive communications; media and shareholder relations; and multi-channel messaging including speechwriting and social media. At JPMorgan Chase, Feinsilver will partner closely with the field communications team run by Teresa Guzic, the JPMorgan Wealth Management social media team led by Taylor Alston and the USWM marketing team under Paul Halpern. “U.S. Wealth Management is a cornerstone of the firm and a key part of our overall growth strategy,” said Pablo Rodriguez, chief communications officer for JPMorgan Chase’s Consumer & Community Banking division. “Lori brings deep wealth management experience, communications leadership and business acumen, and will help us elevate our story with clients, employees and the broader market.”

Emily George

Thunderly brings on Emily George as VP of client services. George was most recently director of strategic partnerships at KTA Financial Services, a bookkeeping and tax preparation company for franchises. She was previously director member recruitment and retention at the International Franchise Association. In her new role, George will oversee Thunderly's client services function, helping strengthen relationships with the agency's growing roster of franchise brands while ensuring teams and clients remain aligned around strategies designed to drive meaningful results. "Emily understands franchising from the inside out, but just as importantly, she understands people," said Thunderly co-founder and CEO Scott White. "She has spent years building relationships across the franchise community and knows the opportunities, challenges and responsibilities that come with growing a franchise brand."

Quinton Crenshaw

HudsonLake, which was acquired by MikeWorldWide in May, promotes Quinton Crenshaw to president. Crenshaw has been with Hudson Lake since 2016, most recently serving as EVP, client experience. He has also held senior communications posts at T.G.I. Fridays, Kimberley-Clark and JCPenney. In his new position, Crenshaw assumes full executive oversight and strategic direction of the firm from its Dallas hub. Joining Crenshaw on HudsonLake's executive leadership team are Kim Cerda, elevated to EVP, organizational change & transformation practice lead, and Sue Garman, named EVP, workforce engagement & advocacy practice lead. In addition, Jared Engeset has been appointed SVP, head of labor communications, scaling the firm's specialized labor capabilities across the broader MWW global network. "Quinton's strategic clarity and executive leadership over the last decade have been vital to HudsonLake's success,” said MWW founder and CEO Michael Kempber. “As president, he is uniquely equipped to lead the firm into its next chapter alongside Kim, Sue and Jared, whose collective expertise positions our combined network to deliver unmatched value to clients navigating complex organizational dynamics."