Calbright College, California’s only statewide, digital community college, wants to hire a firm to handle state government relations.

It needs policy and outreach strategies that recognize the many stakeholders involved in the College’s higher education landscape.

Calbright offers skills-based credentials, certificates and preparation for in-demand careers through flexibly paced programs and wraparound supports designed specifically for adult learners.

It serves Californians who want to build the skills that lead to better jobs, and whose lives—work, family responsibilities and changing schedules—do not fit typical semester-based course structures and timelines.

The College is committed to expanding economic mobility and closing equity gaps by creating accessible, career-connected pathways to education and employment.

The selected firm will engage policymakers, labor, business, non-profit entities and other relevant state-level stakeholders in the context of the College’s existing and future services.

It will assist the College in analyzing and executing a state government relations program for advancing actual and potential state policy and funding opportunities to support Calbright's priorities; monitor all relevant legislation; and counsel the in-house government relations team.

Proposals are due Oct 21 at Calbright’s procurement portal.

Read the RFP (PDF).