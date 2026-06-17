Ballard Partners has added defense technology company Sempre to help it land federal contracts for digital infrastructure projects.

The company provides military-grade 5G and high-performance edge computing systems for telecom operators, first responders, government and enterprise customers.

Brigadier general (ret.) Rob Spalding launched the company in 2018 after serving as senior director of strategy at the National Security Council.

In July, Sempre recruited major general (ret.) Ed Vaughan for the chief strategy post. He served in the Pentagon’s office of acquisition & sustainment.

Agnency president Brian Ballard, a top Trump fundraiser, and senior partner Syl Lukis handle the Sempre work.

They are joined by Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, co-chair of Ballard’s emerging technology & AI practice.

The former CIA clandestine service officer did a stint in the Trump White House as deputy director of national intelligence for policy & capabilities.

She also was campaign manger for her father-in-law Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign.