TEAM LEWIS launches version one of Orbital, a secure AI operating system focused on helping multi-market organizations connect insight, creativity, messaging and public-facing delivery. The system, now available as part of TEAM LEWIS’s global offering, brings together data from across PR, CRM, paid media and web activity to give teams a clearer view of the factors shaping reputation, demand and AI visibility, and help them respond with greater speed and confidence. Rather than replacing existing marketing infrastructure, Orbital is designed to work alongside it, through API integrations. Client data remains isolated within secure, enterprise-grade environments, supporting the governance and residency requirements expected by regulated industries. Further capabilities are planned for future releases. “The advantage increasingly lies with organizations that can act quickly on what they already know,” said TEAM LEWIS EVP of AI & Growth Fairil Yeo. “Orbital is designed to shorten the distance between insight and action—helping marketing and communications teams work more effectively across markets, channels and teams.”

Davis Richardson

Paradox Public Relations is expanding its Allied Communications offering, which helps companies and institutions across the U.S. and allied markets communicate around defense innovation, emerging technology and international cooperation. The offering brings together media relations, executive positioning, stakeholder engagement and public diplomacy, building on the agency’s work in Washington, Ukraine and across the transatlantic community. Paradox president Davis Richardson, who leads the offering, recently won a 2026 PRSA Individual Award for Public Relations Professional of the Year. The award recognizes outstanding communicators who have made exemplary contributions to the public relations profession, academia, and society.

Emily Miller

Laughlin Constable Public Relations account executive Emily Miller receives the 2026 Public Relations Society of America Chicago Young Professional of the Year Award. The honor is given to an early-career public relations professional who demonstrates exceptional professional achievement, leadership and a commitment to the industry. In her first year with LCPR, she secured a national feature on “Good Morning America” for client O&H Danish Bakery, and supported the 2026 grand opening of PENN Entertainment’s $360 million Hollywood Casino and Hotel Aurora through event planning, media relations and influencer marketing. “In my 35-year career in agency public relations, I have encountered several professionals who stand out immediately as someone who I want on my team,” said Kris Naidl, APR, head of Laughlin Constable Public Relations. “Emily Miller is exactly one of those young professionals.”

Ripley PR, which works with clients in the franchising, skilled trades, manufacturing and B2B tech sectors, ranks in Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Franchise Suppliers list for the ninth consecutive year, based on a survey of more than 1,000 franchisors. The recognition reflects the firm’s long-standing work helping franchise brands strengthen visibility and support continued growth. Founded in 2013, Ripley PR is a woman-owned agency that helps franchise brands raise their profile through media relations, crisis communications and award opportunities. “Our job is to help clients stand out for the right reasons and give them a stronger presence in the markets where they want to grow,” said Ripley PR CEO and founder Heather Ripley. “Being included on this list again tells us that approach continues to resonate with the franchise companies we serve.”