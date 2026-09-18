Cassie Katz

Loyal Source Government Services, a privately held healthcare, workforce, technology and mission-support company serving federal, state, local and commercial clients, names Cassie Katz as CMO. Katz joins Loyal Source from the Professional Services Council, where she most recently served as VP of marketing and communications. She previously was business development manager at LEWIS PR (now TEAM LEWIS) and MSL GROUP. At Loyal Source, Katz will work to build the company’s enterprise marketing, communications, and public relations platform; strengthen its position in government services and healthcare solutions; and support growth through integrated campaigns and measurable market insights. “Her experience helping government and industry better understand one another in service to the American people will translate directly into how we will listen to federal clients, communicate our capabilities, and align our investments with the outcomes their missions require,” said Loyal Source Government Services chief growth officer Heath Starr.

John Wattiker

Marc Jacobs hires John Wattiker as CMO, effective Sept. 28. Wattiker joins the fashion label after 13 years at Hearst, most recently as VP, fashion & luxury. He also served as director of international fashion advertising for Esquire, a Hearst title. Before joining Hearst, Wattiker was a private banker at both Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. According to WWD, at Marc Jacobs Wattkier will lead the company’s global marketing strategy. He will oversee efforts to bolster its brand positioning as well as deepening consumer engagement and expanding its reach and relevance internationally.

Daniel Cuellar

Visit Florida Keys & Key West, the official tourism marketing organization and travel planning website for the area, names Daniel Cuellar as CMO. Cuellar was most recently VP of Americas marketing at Qantas Airways. Before that, he was senior director of global brand and consumer marketing at the NFL, and director of global advertising at United Airlines. In his new role, Cuellar will lead the destination’s brand and integrated marketing strategy, as well as helping to shape how Visit Florida Keys & Key West connects with travelers as AI-powered search, generative platforms and trip-planning tools continue to transform the way people discover and plan travel. “Danny knows how to take what makes a brand special and turn it into a story people want to be part of,” said Franker. “He brings that rare combination of big-picture thinking and creative instinct, and that’s incredibly exciting for us.”