Joe Anthony

Let me start by saying that we have worked hard to grow a winning financial services focused practice at Gregory. Foundationally, it starts with assembling as many strong, talented people as possible to support the programs our clients entrust us with creating and managing.

The best marketing people I have ever worked with have one thing in common. They can walk into a room with a chief investment officer who has been managing institutional portfolios for thirty years, sit down, and hold their own. They can connect with leaders of wealth management firms who have been juggling implementation of estate planning technology alongside grappling with the dynamics of talent acquisition within the financial planning arena. They do not need to be told the difference between an RIA and an IRA or the difference between an ETF and an EFT. They already know.

This used to be simple. You hired someone who spent a decade covering financial services, they knew the language and the stories that mattered, and they produced work that sounded like it came from inside the industry. The problem was that this model did not scale. A specialist agency could serve three or four financial clients well. A bigger agency had to choose between depth and breadth, and most chose breadth. The result was marketing that sounded generic because the people writing it did not know the difference between a wirehouse and a hybrid RIA.

Then artificial intelligence arrived with the promise of fixing this. Train a model on every earnings transcript and regulatory filing, surely it could produce specialist-grade work at scale. Why pay a human who spent ten years learning wealth management when a machine can generate a press release in three seconds?

The answer is turning out to be the opposite of what many have predicted.

Financial services firms have always demanded more measurement from marketing and communications than any other industry we have worked with at Gregory. If you are selling a product measured in basis points and benchmarked every quarter, you want the same rigor from the team telling your story. Marketing and communications sit adjacent to sales, not as a separate function. They are judged by the same metric: new business growth, measured as new revenue, or the ability to attract and retain top talent.

For years, this demand for measurability created a tension. The more data-driven the firm became, the more pressure there was to produce content that could be tracked and attributed. But data alone does not tell a story. A spreadsheet can show that assets under management grew by 21 percent over five years. It cannot tell you why a client chose one firm over another or why a journalist returned a call instead of deleting the email.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's September '26 Financial PR/Investor Relations & Professional Services PR Magazine



Here is where the counterintuitive part begins.

AI is exceptional at pattern recognition. It can scan thousands of articles and identify trending topics faster than any human. At Gregory, we use this every day. When a story breaks in the financial media, we identify within minutes not just what is being said but where the coverage is going next. We surface the journalists who have covered similar topics, the angles they have used, and the spokespeople with credibility in that conversation. Work that used to take a full day now takes minutes.

But here is what the machine cannot do. It cannot walk into a room with that chief investment officer and know which data points matter and which are noise. It cannot hear a journalist ask one question and recognize the story is what they did not ask. It cannot craft a narrative that a top-tier recruit will remember because the writing sounds like it came from someone who actually knows the difference between an ETF and an EFT.

There are three places where this plays out directly in financial marketing.

The first is news awareness. When a regulatory change or market event happens, the first firm to react intelligently wins the conversation. AI lets you monitor everything simultaneously. But knowing what is happening and knowing what to say are different things. The specialist understands which stories have legs and which are noise, which journalists are covering the beat and which are just aggregating. They know the difference between a trend that lasts a week and one that reshapes an industry.

The second is forward-looking planning. Financial firms spend enormous resources on research, from economic outlooks to proprietary indices. The instinct is to maximize distribution. But the most effective marketing does not distribute data. It connects data to a narrative the audience already cares about. A report on practice management benchmarks is just numbers until someone sees that the real story is why 82 percent of top performers offer multigenerational estate planning while the industry average sits at 50 percent. People in our shoes who know the industry can grasp the story. The machine just knows the data.

The third is sensitivity. A poorly phrased response to a sensitive issue can have consequences beyond the news cycle. Speed without judgment is dangerous. A specialist who understands the regulatory landscape and the journalist's beat can produce a response that is both fast and calibrated. This has always been the hardest skill to scale. AI has not changed that. What AI has done is remove the time-consuming parts, which means the specialist can spend more time on the parts that matter.

The financial industry produces more content than ever. Most of it sounds the same. (If you missed our study on The Cliche Crisis, you should check it out.) The reason is not that the firms lack expertise. It is that they have confused the production of content with the creation of narrative.

Strong writers have always been rare in business. They are rarer in financial services because the industry rewards analytical rigor over expressive fluency. AI has made this gap visible by lowering the cost of producing mediocre content. Anyone can generate a thousand words on the future of wealth management in ten seconds. But a thousand words that a financial advisor forwards to a colleague or a board member saves, that kind of writing requires understanding, voice, and judgment. Those are human skills.

The firms that win in the next five years will not be the ones that generate the most content. They will be the ones whose content sounds like it was written by someone who knows what they are talking about, because it was. They will use AI to find the stories faster and humans to tell them better. They will recognize that specialization and storytelling, which the industry treated as a luxury, are the only scalable advantages left.

The technology has democratized speed. It has not democratized judgment or voice. In a world where everyone can produce content instantly, the ability to produce content worth reading is worth more than it has ever been.

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Joe Anthony is President & Co-Owner of Gregory.