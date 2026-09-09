Red Lorry Yellow Lorry is named PR agency of record in the U.S., UK and DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) for Flowable, developer of the Agentic Case Platform, which helps regulated organizations orchestrate AI agents while keeping humans in the loop. Led from RLYL’s London office and supported from its Boston and Berlin offices, the efforts will focus on establishing a unified global communications program for the company. The program’s goal is to strengthen Flowable’s position at the forefront of agentic AI management and governance in high-stakes processes, as well as raising the profile of its senior leadership as experts on the future of enterprise work. Flowable’s Agentic Case Platform brings together the full context of a case—including data, policies, decisions, approvals, AI-generated insights, exceptions and an audit trail–enabling AI agents, people and systems to work together. “We need a PR partner that can bring consistency to our communications across the US, UK and DACH while raising the ambition of our program,” said Flowable VP marketing Helene Hornecker. “RLYL has the expertise, global reach and understanding of our growth story to help us do exactly that.”

Moore is selected as brand agency of record for the Alzheimer's Association. Moore is already agency of record for fundraising for the Association. The agency will now oversee marketing across the organization's master brand and key national initiatives, as well as all brand creative development, paid media planning and delivery. The agency will also support select medical and scientific research communications, product launches, and brand distinction campaigns to reinforce the Association's leadership in brain health and serve those affected by Alzheimer's disease and all other dementia. “Moore's integrated expertise and breadth of capabilities made them the right choice to lead us into the future," said Alzheimer’s Association CMO Kim Postulant.

PhillComm Global, which specializes in emerging industries and new categories, is named agency of record for AIGNCI, HIFI and Hypercall. The agency will lead strategic communications, media relations, executive thought leadership and market positioning across the three accounts. AIGNCI’s Citation Engine and AI Discovery Intelligence methodology combines technical infrastructure, answer-engine optimization, entity engineering, public record governance, earned media, reputation engineering, and ongoing measurement into a single system. HIFI gives companies a composable software layer for building financial products across stablecoins, bank accounts, cards and global payment rails rather than tying those products intoa larger payments network. Hypercall connects onchain options directly to one of the deepest and most active perpetual futures ecosystems in digital markets, giving market makers a natural venue to hedge options exposure instead of forcing liquidity across disconnected markets. “PhillComm knows how to turn a rapidly emerging category into a market position people can understand and remember,” said AIGNCI founder Chuck Morrison.