Michael Wehman

Weber Shandwick U.S. president Michael Wehman joins The LAGRANT Foundation board of directors. The LAGRANT Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase representation in the fields of advertising, marketing, and public relations by providing scholarships, career opportunities such as internships/fellowships/co-ops/entry level roles, career and professional development workshops, and mentorship opportunities to undergraduate and graduate students from historically underrepresented communities. In addition to leading Weber Shandwick’s largest region, Wehman, who has been with the agency for 25 years, oversees operations across its global regions to streamline integration and operational consistency. “I have known and worked with Michael for more than a decade and a half and I can speak first-hand to the commitment Michael has to the mission of TLF,” said TLF chairman and CEO Kim Huner. “I have no doubt Michael will make an impact to the various stakeholders of TLF and to the industry as a whole. Michael is the ideal leader to join this distinguished board.”

Financial Profiles, a strategic communications firm that provides companies with investor relations, public relations, transactions and crisis communications, introduces ValueView360, a proprietary solution that helps small- and mid-cap companies (SMID) assess and address valuation gaps. ValueView360 assesses the key financial, market and communications factors contributing to a company’s valuation gap and delivers tailored recommendations to help companies prioritize the actions most likely to narrow the gap and enhance valuation. The firm notes that undervalued SMID companies more vulnerable to activist campaigns, as activists continue to seek opportunities to unlock value in smaller companies. “The consequences of a persistent valuation gap can be significant, including reduced access to capital to fund growth, less flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions and greater vulnerability to activist campaigns,” said Financial Profiles CEO Moira Conlon. “We launched ValueView360 to give board directors, CEOs, CFOs and IROs a disciplined way to identify the key factors driving a valuation gap and a clear roadmap to enhance valuation.”

Babbit Bodner, an Atlanta-based agency, is expanding to New York City. The expansion comes as the agency continues to grow its national client roster and its work across B2B and consumer communications, including professional services, sports and entertainment, food and beverage, health and wellness, technology and other high-growth sectors. The new office will be led by Christina Rodriguez as vice president. Rodriguez, who will work closely with Babbit Bodner’s Atlanta-based leadership and client service teams, was previously director at Small Girls PR and manager of communications at Tidehouse. “Planting a flag in New York has always been part of our vision for Babbit Bodner,” said Jennifer Babbit Bodner, founder and CEO. “The media landscape may be more distributed than ever, but New York remains its center of gravity. As our food, beverage and consumer lifestyle portfolio has grown, it became clear that this was the right moment—and Christina was the right person—to establish a meaningful presence there.”