GlobalPoint International has signed on to position Sudan’s Democratic Civilian Forces group as the best option to restore stability and prosperity in the war-torn country.

An estimated 400K Sudanese have died from violence, disease and hunger since the 2023 outbreak of the civil war.

GlobalPoint is to develop clear strategic messaging, and sustained outreach to policymakers and key stakeholders in Washington and abroad.

In his engagement letter, GlobalPoint CEO Christopher Harvin wrote that Sudan stands at a critical crossroads.

“We believe Sudan has the opportunity to emerge as an important strategic and economic partner of the United States,” he wrote. "By advancing a vision centered on democratic governance, transparency, security, and private-sector growth, Sudan’s Democratic Civilian Forces can help attract responsible international investment and lay the foundation for lasting stability and economic development.”

GlobalPoint’s work began Sept. 1 and will run through February. It will receive $160K for the effort.