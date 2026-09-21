Christopher Fuller

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business names Christopher Fuller as chief marketing and communications officer, effective Oct. 19.

Fuller was most recently head of marketing and communications at Jeff Bezos’ space technology company Blue Origin, heading up global marketing and communications across brand, media relations, digital, creative, internal communications and executive positioning.

Before that, he served from 2014 to 2025 as chief communications and impact officer at Inspire Brands. His earlier positions include senior director of global public affairs at Yum! Brands and director of public relations at Pizza Hut.

In his new role, Fuller will lead an enterprise communications and marketing team based in Charlottesville and the Washington, D.C., metro area. He will also work closely with senior leaders of the School and the Darden School Foundation.

"Christopher brings the experience, creativity and collaborative leadership to help Darden build on its momentum,” said Darden School dean Yael Grushka-Cockayne. “He already knows the School through his service on the Darden Leadership Communication Council, and I’m excited for him to work with our talented team to broaden the School’s impact by elevating awareness of the value of a Darden education and our faculty’s thought leadership to more people around the world.”