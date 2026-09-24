Brian Smiley

The NHL’s Florida Panthers appoints Brian Smiley as SVP of marketing. Smiley was most recently VP of marketing at sports media platform Overtime, leading integrated marketing strategy across its marketing, e-commerce, ticketing and public relations teams. He also oversaw communications strategy for major media partnerships with NBCUniversal, ESPN, NFL, NBA/WNBA, ATP and NWSL. He previously served as VP of marketing at Inkbox and director of marketing at Universal Music Group. In his new post, Smiley will oversee marketing, content, creative, social media, game presentation, digital media and community relations/Panthers Foundation across the Panthers four venues: Amerant Bank Arena, Baptist Health IcePlex, War Memorial Auditorium and Panthers IceDen. “Brian brings experience connecting brands with fans through content, partnerships and live experiences and we’re excited to welcome him to the Panthers family,” said Panthers president of business operations Michael White.

Courtney Morrow

The Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, TX names Courtney Morrow as director of marketing. Morrow has led integrated marketing efforts for such clients as The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa, Hilton Anatole and Starwood Hotels & Resorts. In her new post, Morrow will lead the integrated marketing strategy for Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa, overseeing brand positioning, public relations, paid and owned media, digital marketing, social media, content development, strategic partnerships and campaign measurement. "Courtney brings an exceptional combination of luxury hospitality expertise, strategic vision and commercial discipline to Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa,” said director of sales & marketing Colleen Cline. “Her proven ability to translate a distinctive guest experience into compelling, revenue-driving marketing and storytelling will be invaluable as we continue to elevate the resort’s positioning and introduce La Cantera to new audiences.”

Shannah Miller

Marcus Theatres, which owns or operates 975 screens at 77 locations in 17 states, brings on Shannah Miller as SVP of marketing and sales, effective Oct. 19. Most recently, Miller was VP of marketing for Fathom Entertainment, where she led marketing and communications strategies for the brand and more than 100 theatrical releases annually. She previously held leadership positions at Atom Tickets and Sony Music. “Shannah has extensive entertainment industry experience and a proven track record of connecting audiences with compelling content while increasing brand awareness and driving business growth,” said Marcus Theatres president Jeff Tomachek. “Her strategic perspective and strong industry relationships will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our marketing and sales strategies across our circuit.”