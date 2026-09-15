Squire Patton Boggs has signed on to provide lobbying services to embattled Yemen.

The firm’s activities may involve lobbying, preparation and distribution of informational materials, and engaging with US policymakers on behalf of its client.

Partner Gassan Baloul spearheads the Yeman team. He co-chairs SPB's Middle East practice and leads its directed emerging markets unit.

Paul Jones, former US ambassador to Poland and Malaysia, and chief global lobbyist for defense contractor RTX (formerly known as Raytheon); and House Speaker John Boehner deputy chief of staff David Schnittger also work on the account.

SPB reports to Yemen’s Afrah al-Zouba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

It joins Qorvis’ Geopolitical Solutions to represent Yemen. GeoPols has a five-month $550K pact that kicked off on Sept. 14.

The World Health Organization reports that more than 800 people have been killed and thousands more injured since combat reignited two months ago in Yemen between Saudi Arabia-backed government forces and the Iran-supported Houthi militia.