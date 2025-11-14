RJ Bardsley

For global technology companies entering Silicon Valley, establishing credibility is only part of the challenge. In fast-moving technology markets, companies are also competing for attention, mindshare, analyst validation, press coverage, investor confidence, customer trust and ecosystem relevance.

Establish Credibility With the Analyst, Press and Venture Ecosystem

Industry analysts, journalists and investors all play important roles in shaping how emerging companies are understood. However, many organizations engage these communities only when they have major news to announce. By then, they are often competing against companies that have spent months or years building familiarity and trust.

Credibility doesn’t happen automatically. It’s built steadily through engagement with the audiences that shape market perception early – industry analysts, press, venture investors, strategic advisors and the broader technology ecosystem.

The strongest brands treat communications as an ongoing relationship rather than a series of announcements. They brief analysts before major milestones, participate in industry conversations, share informed perspectives on market trends and consistently reinforce their long-term vision.

That steady engagement creates cumulative credibility.

Compete for Attention in a Crowded AI and Infrastructure Market

Equally important is recognizing that communications is no longer simply a marketing function. In today's AI-driven economy, it has become an essential component of go-to-market strategy.

Every week brings new platforms, new chips, new infrastructure partnerships, new funding announcements and new claims about performance, efficiency and scale. And whether companies fully realize it or not, they’re already competing for the same things – attention, mindshare, analyst validation, press coverage, investor confidence, customer trust and ecosystem relevance.

One of the biggest risks right now isn’t necessarily having weaker technology. It’s moving too slowly while competitors define the narrative first. Because in emerging markets, perception hardens quickly.

The companies gaining momentum are often the ones that establish visibility early; communicate a clear market position and differentiation; consistently engage with analysts and media; and explain not just what they built, but why it matters.

Shape the Narrative Before Competitors Shape It for You

Market perception influences customer adoption, investor confidence, recruiting success and strategic partnerships. Companies that establish visibility early often gain advantages that extend well beyond media coverage.

Conversely, organizations that wait until their product is fully mature, their customer list is larger or their next funding round closes often discover that competitors have already defined the conversation. In fast-moving technology markets, narratives form quickly. And, once established, they become difficult to change.

That does not mean companies should overstate early innovation. It means they should begin articulating the problem they solve, the market shifts driving demand, their differentiated approach and the broader impact of their technology.

The most successful global technology companies do not abandon their identity when entering Silicon Valley. Instead, they connect their expertise to the conversations already shaping the future of enterprise technology.

As AI continues to transform industries, visibility is no longer a vanity metric, it is a competitive advantage. Companies that invest early in strategic communications are better positioned to build credibility, earn trust and shape the market narrative before someone else does it for them.

In Silicon Valley, communications is not simply about telling your story. It is about ensuring your company becomes part of the industry's most important conversations.

Part I was posted Sep. 21, 2026.

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RJ Bardsley, is Partner and Co-CEO of Wireside Communications, a global, independent strategic communications and public relations agency specializing in the tech sector.