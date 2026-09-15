10Fold launches MetricsMatter 5.0, a proprietary communications intelligence platform that brings together earned media, social, digital, competitive performance, website activity and visibility across five leading LLMs. The platform is intended to help marketing and communications leaders understand performance, identify emerging opportunities and make faster decisions. MetricsMatter 5.0 expands traditional media measurement by leveraging new capabilities that include a coverage diversity index, which evaluates earned visibility across media categories and sources; message inclusion analysis, which measures how consistently priority messages appear in earned coverage; a recency index, showing the freshness and continuity of relevant visibility. It is supported by 10Fold account teams with domain-specific expertise across complex B2B technology markets. "MetricsMatter gives my team the data and insights we need to gauge performance and clearly demonstrate the ROI of our communications work,” said Jason Beck, VP of brand communications at Salesloft, adding that the platform “gives us a clearer view into both Share of Voice and Share of Answer, showing how we show up whether people are searching or turning to AI for answers."

Stagwell increases its investment in Real Clear Holdings, publisher of political intelligence platform Real Clear Politics, which is also creator of the RCP Poll Average. Stagwell's further investment will help facilitate the addition of top-tier digital media talent and support a comprehensive strategy to grow the Real Clear portfolio, develop new revenue streams and unlock new opportunities for audience engagement. The additions are set to include an enhancement of the overall product and user experience across Real Clear properties, an expansion of its events calendar, growing audio and video offerings and the launch of Real Clear AI, which will focus on critical issues around AI policy and regulation. Real Clear Holdings also includes verticals such as Real Clear Defense, Real Clear Energy, and Real Clear Health, and a range of podcasts, radio and television programming. , as well as highly regarded conferences and other events. For 25 years, the Real Clear network has been trusted by the people shaping policy, elections, spending and public opinion in Washington DC and around the country. "Real Clear has built an incredible track record as a go-to source for political decision-makers and influencers,” said Stagwell CEO of owned media Ben Berentson.

Aim & Grace, which works with tourism, hospitality and lifestyle brands, is launched by Amy Skelding and Grace Parker, who previously led Finn Partners' UK travel practice. The firm offers PR, social media and GEO services. All firm accounts will be led by the founder, with a network of partners working with them on such initiatives as integrated campaigns, content production one-off activations and global outreach. Skelding and Parker have worked with brands including Tui, VisitMalta, Delta Air Lines, Intrepid Travel, Rixos, One&Only and Iberostar Hotels & Resorts. They told ttg, a travel platform, that Aim & Grace would work to combine "big-agency" strategy with the agility, flexibility and affordability of a boutique consultancy.