French/West/Vaughan is named agency of record for Carolina Performing Arts' inaugural "All. Together. Now." Festival, which will take place Feb. 19–21, 2027. FWV will lead integrated strategic communications and marketing counsel and support surrounding the festival. The agency’s work includes communications strategy, messaging, media relations, content development, talent and program announcements, and influencer engagement designed to build regional and national awareness. The festival will bring artists, researchers, students, community partners and audiences together across UNC–Chapel Hill and downtown Chapel Hill. Its full lineup includes comedian and "The Daily Show" rotating host and correspondent Josh Johnson, Tiny Desk Contest-winning hip-hop collective Cure for Paranoia, string quartet Brooklyn Rider and dozens of free, community-facing Open Gatherings featuring local musicians, poets, visual artists and UNC faculty. “FWV understood immediately that this festival is an open invitation to discover new artists, ideas and connections – and to see yourself as part of what we’re building together,” said Carolina Performing Arts director of marketing and communications Ellen Lang. “Through thoughtful storytelling and influencer engagement, they are helping us share that invitation across the Triangle and beyond.”

Ruder Finn signs on as communications agency of record for Neurocrine Biosciences. Ruder Finn’s work with Neurocrine started in July 2026. The agency will support Neurocrine’s growing pipeline and innovation engine, helping to drive awareness and elevate storytelling around its neuropsychiatry and endocrinology leadership, commercial priorities, and pipeline milestones, with patients, HCPs, investors and other stakeholders. Kelley Yoder, Ruder Finn managing director and global head of health and life sciences will serve as a relationship lead and senior counsel for a cross-agency team spanning healthcare product, corporate, digital integration, and creative, to support Neurocrine. Christie Anbar, managing director of healthcare, will co-lead the account and steer product strategy and pipeline communications, while Kate Hardin, EVP, corporate health, leads the corporate communications work. Neurocrine is dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, psychiatric, endocrine and immunological disorders.

Ripley PR is chosen to serve as the public relations agency of record for CAMP Digital, a digital marketing agency focused on the home service industry. The new partnership will work to elevate CAMP Digital's national profile and showcase how its technology, digital marketing expertise and capacity-based approach help contractors make smarter marketing decisions and drive measurable growth. CAMP Digital’s proprietary capacity-aligned marketing technology connects marketing activity with real-time availability, helping contractors strategically direct advertising dollars to the markets, services and times they need more calls. "Ripley PR gets this industry,” said CAMP Digital co-founder and CEO Katie Donovan. “They understand contractors, the pressure they're under and how AI and agentic technology are changing the way home service companies market and grow."