WPP's Ogilvy Group unit handles PR for Saudi Arabia’s CEER Motors and its flagship Exobot electric sedan and SUV vehicles.

CEER is a joint venture between the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund and Taiwan contract manufacturier Foxconn.

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman officially unveiled the Exobot at an event at its manufacturing complex in King Abdullah Economic City on Sept. 21.

Ceer is part of MBS’ “Vision 2030” economic diversification program. Saudi Arabia projects CEER by 2034 will contribute $8B to the country’s GDP and $21B billion to trade balance improvement, and creation of direct and indirect jobs.

CEER plans to sell the futuristic and premium Exobot in Saudi Arabia early next year. Five more mainstream EV models are planned between 2028 and 2030.

Ogilvy provided PR support, including, but not limited to, earned media outreach to U.S. media, regarding CEER’s world premiere event.

Its contract, which carries a $50K fee, covers the period from August 27 through October 31.

Ogilvy executive VP Michelle Gutierrez heads the CEER team that includes VP Camilyn Crawford and senior A/Es Kelly Hill and Shannon Durazo.

The work is through Burson's Gulf Hill and Knowlton for Advertising Company LTD. unit in Ridayh.