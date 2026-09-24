Eric Savitz

Former Brunswick Group partner Eric Savitz joins Racepoint Global as senior content advisor.

Savitz most recently founded Savitz Communications, which provides corporate content and strategic communications. He was previously with General Motors as editor-in-chief of GM News. He has also held roles at business and technology publications including Barron’s, Forbes, SmartMoney, The Industry Standard and Dow Jones News Service, in addition to serving as senior director of corporate communications at Roku.

At Racepoint, Savitz will counsel agency clients on executive communications, thought leadership and content development. He will also support Racepoint’s work around major tech industry moments, including global tech trade show CES. Working with Racepoint’s San Francisco Bay Area team, he will also add further senior-level technology expertise in the heart of Silicon Valley.

“Eric understands what makes a story matter. He has spent his career on both sides of the conversation, as a journalist evaluating and writing about the biggest stories in technology, and as an advisor helping companies articulate their own stories,” said Racepoint CEO Bill Davies. “That perspective is incredibly valuable for our clients as they navigate increasingly complex and crowded technology conversations.”

Racepoint posted net fees of $8.6M in 2025 according to O'Dwyer's ranking of the top PR firms.