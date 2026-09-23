The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (British Columbia) seeks firm proposals for tourism development and promotional services, destination marketing and managing visitor information center operations.
BC Region Seeks Tourism Support
Tue., Sep. 29, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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