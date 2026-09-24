Laura Macdonald

FINN Partners names Laura Macdonald global technology practice leader, reporting to global CEO Peter Finn. Macdonald joins FINN after more than a decade at Hotwire, where she most recently served as president, Americas, leading several recent client wins. With her focus on technology, she brings integrated earned-first experience and expertise running global comms and integrated marketing programs across consumer tech, enterprise tech, AI, cybersecurity, adtech, fintech and more. Based in San Francisco, Macdonald will lead FINN’s nearly 300-person global technology practice. “Laura Macdonald is among the most respected agency technology leaders,” said Peter Finn. “Her philosophy on client business, team culture and her expertise in working with clients on integrated marketing, including digital and influencer, are all key strengths that make her a perfect fit for us.”

Kathleen Kirvin

The Baker Agency hires Kathleen Kirvin as managing director, Albany. Kirvin was most recently VP of marketing and communications for Iroquois Healthcare Association, which represents more than 50 hospitals and health systems across 32 counties in Upstate New York, and United Iroquois Shared Services. She previously served as VP of Shorey Public Relations in Saratoga Springs, NY. Kirvin has led integrated communications strategies, media relations, crisis and issues management, business development, public affairs, brand positioning and stakeholder engagement. At The Baker Agency, she will be instrumental in leading and growing its Agency’s Albany office. She will oversee client strategy and account service, lead the agency’s health care practice, support business development initiatives, mentor agency team members and work closely with agency leadership to identify opportunities for continued growth throughout the Capital Region. Kirvin’s leadership in Albany allows The Baker Agency founder and CEO Megan Baker to focus on expanding the agency’s presence in Pittsburgh, St. Petersburg and other priority markets.

Libby Busy

Universal Music Group appoints Libby Bush to the newly created role of president, global brands and commercial partnerships, effective in November. Bush joins the company from Creative Artists Agency, where she was global head of entertainment partnerships and a member of the agency board. She previously founded Tandem Entertainment, an entertainment partnerships agency acquired by CAA in 2020. Bush has also led impactful brand partnerships at Marvel Entertainment and held roles at ABC Entertainment, the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and the National Basketball Association. At UMG, Bush will lead a new global function that brings together UMG’s brands, media, and commercial partnership businesses, including Universal Music Group for Brands. Based in Los Angeles, she will report to UMG’s chief operating officer Boyd Muir. “Libby brings exceptional creative and commercial expertise to the world’s leading music company. She’ll work with our talent, teams, and partners to create memorable experiences for fans, lasting value for brands, and new possibilities for artists,” said Muir.