Burson Buchanan handles AAR Corp as the supplier of parts and services to the aviation market acquires a 65 percent stake in MRO Holdings.

The deal for the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company has an enterprise valuation of $4B.

MRO, which has more than 10K professionals, operates facilities in the US, Mexico, El Salvador and Colombia. Ninety percent of its revenues come from US customers.

John Holmes, CEO of AAR, is eager to partner with a proven team that has decades of experience in the Americas market and more than $1B in annual revenues from US airlines.

“This highly strategic acquisition is truly transformational for AAR and marks a significant step in our long-term growth plan,” he said.

AAR has the option to acquire the remaining 35 percent stake in MRO at any time within six years of the initial acquisition.

Burson Buchanan CEO Matt Reid, EVP Bruno Giordano, managing director/deal team leader Jake Yanulis, SVP David Reingold and A/E Marney Jones work the AAR transaction.

WPP owns Burson Buchanan.