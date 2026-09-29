Kyra Obolensky

Kyra Obolensky, who was executive VP & head of healthcare at Weber Shandwick’s Brussels office, has moved to APCO's outpost in that city as Europe health lead.

She has more than 20 years of experience in government affairs, policy strategy and external/internal PR in the pharmaceutical sector.

Obolensky developed and led policy advocacy and disease-prioritization campaigns worldwide and shaped global pricing policy and digital health adoption frameworks.

She served as senior director at AstraZeneca with a focus on cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases, senior corporate communications director at European biotech Galapagos, and global head of diabetes PA at Sanofi.

She also did stints in FTI Consulting’s strategic communications unit and at Grayling.

Mathew Shearman, APCO Health global chair, said Obolensky’s “experience from within leading health care companies facing major inflection points brings a valuable perspective to our clients navigating key market launches, political disruption and commercial opportunities from Washington. to Brussels and Beijing.”