Darko Mihelic

Sun Life Financial has named Darko Mihelic senior VP & head of investor relations.

He joins the Waterloo, Ontario, company from RBC Capital Markets, where Darko was managing director, equity research. He covered Canada’s banking and insurance sectors.

Earlier, he held equity research jobs at Cormark Securities and CIBC Capital Markets.

At Sun Life, Mihelic will lead its engagement strategy and forge relationships with institutional investors, analysts, and other key external stakeholders.

He succeeds Natalie Brady, who was appointed senior VP & head of capital management and corporate development earlier this year.

Sun Life, which is more than 160 years old, has $1.2T assets under management. It operates in Canada, the US, Ireland, the UK, Hong Kong, Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda.