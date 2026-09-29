Tucker Bounds

Meta promotes Facebook VP, communications Tucker Bounds to head of communications and public affairs. Bounds most recently led a communications portfolio spanning Meta's products and apps, executive communications, corporate comms and social channels. In his new position, Bounds will be tasked with shaping Meta's public positioning around hot-button issues, including AI and platform safety. Bounds succeeds David Ginsberg, who becomes Meta's VP, product, insights innovation, an AI-focused role in which he will be working with Meta's chief data officer Alex Schultz. In a staff memo obtained by Axios, Ginsberg said the transition "has been the long-term succession plan for a number of years, and now is the right time for Tucker to take the helm."

Dane Wisher

Reiss Strategies, which focuses on the commercial real estate industry, appoints Dane Wisher as EVP. Wisher comes to Reiss from Relevance International, where he most recently served as SVP. He was previously a communications strategist with Lendlease, before joining the Berman Group agency. Wisher has led communications, PR and reputation management campaigns both in New York and across the globe for developers, owners, investors and other industry leaders. In his new role, Wisher will counsel clients on high-impact communications, oversee media relations and content strategy, and work closely with the firm’s leadership to expand its client portfolio. “Dane brings deep expertise and leadership experience from both the agency and in-house sides across a diversified range of built environment sectors,” said Reiss Strategies founder and CEO Robyn Reiss.

Marissa Daly

The PGA of America names Marissa Daly CMO, effective Oct. 5. Daly was most recently SVP, studios and marketing, for the Los Angeles Rams. She previously served as senior director of product marketing for Yahoo Sport. At the PGA of America, Daly will lead brand, marketing, social and content functions. She will work across the Association to elevate PGA of America golf professionals, strengthen the PGA of America brand, expand audience engagement and enhance how audiences experience its championships. “Marissa knows how to turn a strong sports brand into an experience that connects with people,” said PGA of America CEO Terry Clark. “She has led talented teams, created memorable game days and found new ways to engage audiences before, during and after major events.”