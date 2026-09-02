Don’t believe what your eyes see and ears hear is the mantra of Donald Trump, who claims his propaganda advertising designed to boost his fragile ego are “clearly not campaign ads.”

That’s pretty weak as the ads that are paid for by the taxpayers of the US feature his worship in nearly every frame with his voice-over about how America will never become a communist country.

That comes as the White House heralds the “historic state visit with His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, and Madame Peng Liyuan.”

Trump claims the ads can’t be campaign spots because he isn’t on the ballot. That’s despite the president telling MAGA world to pretend that he is on the ballot.

Democratic Senators Patty Murray (WA) and Chris Murphy (CT) have a more realistic take on Trump’s ads.

They wrote a letter to Department of Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin, whose agency is massaging Trump’s ego by bankrolling the ads.

It reads: DHS “may be using Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars to bankroll the obscene political ads celebrating president Trump that have been airing on stations nationwide in recent days.

“We should not have to remind you that using government funding to create or air political ads like the ones that have been running over the last few days is illegal and a shockingly corrupt misuse of taxpayer dollars.”

Trump has a lot of gall about fleecing US taxpayers. He is suffering his lowest approval rate (34 percent) and ties his highest disapproval rating (61 percent), according to a Quinnipiac poll released Sept. 29.

The president’s record disapproval rating matches what he scored in the Jan. 8, 2021 poll conducted two days after his Jan 6 Capitol Hill riot.

The most irritating thing in the whole mess: Trump is sitting on a $400M campaign war chest, which could fill the airwaves and computer screens with non-stop presidential puffery.

Yet he raids the federal coffers for his image ads, which is a slap in the face of the American people.

The ads are just another sign that Trump lost it. He is out of his mind.

DNC Ups Jewish outreach… The Democratic National Committee has formed the Jewish American Council to strengthen its outreach to what remains one of its core constituencies.

The move comes as anti-Semitism in the US is on the rise and support for Israel, especially among younger progressive Democrats, tanks due to Benjamin Netanyahu’s wanton destruction of the Gaza Strip and war on Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The Council aims to ensure that Jewish-Americans have a meaningful voice in the Democratic Party. Adam Goldwyn, a North Dakota state representative and chair of the North Dakota Democratic Non-Partisan League, will lead the Council.

A September poll by the nonpartisan Jewish Electoral Institute found that 59 percent of American Jews have a favorable view of the Democratic Party vs. 39 percent unfavorable.

The survey found that only 24 percent of American Jews have favorable views of the Republican Party compared to 74 percent as unfavorable.

A warning sign: 46 percent of poll respondents say Democrats are “too sympathetic to antisemitic rhetoric within the Party.“

DNC is stepping up its outreach to American Jews as Democrats weigh their potential presidential candidates.

Jennifer Laszlo Mizrah, longtime Democratic operative who runs Laszlo Strategies, believes there are a number of credible Jewish leaders who have a shot at topping the presidential ticket.

That includes Senators Jon Ossoff (GA), Michael Bennet (CO) and Elissa Slotkin (MI); Governors Josh Shapiro (PA), JB Pritzker (IL) and Josh Green (HI); ex-Chicago mayor, White House chief of staff and Japan ambassador Rahm Emanuel; and billionaire & former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

The Council may help pave way for the next American president.