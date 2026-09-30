Kara Kamenec

Jennifer Bett Communications names Kara Kamenec VP of affiliate and influencer marketing. Kamenec comes to JBC from McClatchy, where she was VP, commerce, building its affiliate and commerce division from a two-person pilot into a 45-person team spanning sales, creator partnerships, and editorial. At JBC, she will lead the agency’s affiliate and influencer practice, helping its brand roster convert creator and affiliate partnerships into measurable revenue. “Her entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative approach, and deep commerce expertise make her the perfect fit to lead this division and drive huge wins for our brand partners," said Jennifer Bett Communications CEO Jennifer Meyer.

(L-R) Isaac Benjamin, Stacey Richman

Mark Allen & Co. brings on Isaac Benjamin as VP and Stacey Richman as account director, both based in the firm’s New York office. Benjamin most recently served as director at Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis. Before that, he was a senior account executive at PRCG|Haggarty. In his new position, Benjamin will counsel clients across the agency, with an initial focus on technology and creative companies. Richman joins Mark Allen & Co. from sports streaming platform DAZN North America and Team Whistle, where she was head of communications. Previously, she was director of consumer communications at Group Nine Media. "Isaac knows how to elevate leaders in the creative and tech space and will be a valuable counselor to our roster of C-suite executives. Stacey has led communications from the inside at major sports and entertainment brands throughout her career, and she knows what it takes to break through in the most competitive categories. Together, they'll make an immediate impact for our clients, said Mark Allen & Co. founder and CEO Mark Pasetsky.

Alison Durant

Mark43, a cloud-native public safety operations platform, appoints Alison Durant as CMO. Durant most recently served as CMO at AI-native financial services company Advisor 360°. She has also served as CMO at EngageSmart and LogMeIn and held senior global marketing leadership roles at Oracle and Endeca. Durant will lead Mark43's marketing organization as the company enters its next phase of growth, expanding its platform, customer base and market presence. "She has a proven track record of building go-to-market organizations, helping companies expand into new markets and integrating growth initiatives across the business,” said Mark43 CEO Bob Hughes. “Her ability to connect customer insight, product strategy and commercial execution will be a tremendous asset as we scale Mark43."