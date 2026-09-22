Real Chemistry launches MaestroHCP, an enterprise-level omnichannel orchestration platform designed to help pharmaceutical marketers plan, activate and measure HCP engagement with more speed, precision and control. The platform brings together audience intelligence, approved content, channel requirements and performance data in one workflow, helping marketers move more efficiently from insight to compliant execution. It is designed to address four core execution challenges: HCP-level journey design, which uses AI models and engagement signals to recommend the right message, channel and timing for each HCP; closed-loop measurement and optimization; investment decisioning; and adaptive intelligence over time. In an early pilot deployment, MaestroHCP showed promise in improving engagement and business outcomes—with engagement rates increasing by up to 57 percent compared with traditional approaches. “With MaestroHCP, we are unifying decisioning, orchestration and activation so marketers can deliver more relevant experiences to HCPs with greater transparency and control” said Real Chemistry Media president Elizabeth Beringer. “The future of marketing is smarter orchestration, and MaestroHCP was made for it.”

Laughlin Constable Public Relations receives a Skyline Award from PRSA. The award recognizes creativity and innovation in public relations work that delivers measurable business impact. LCPR won the award in the Integrated Communications, Consumer Services category for “Hollywood Casino Joliet Transforms Experience,” a campaign that helped transform how Chicagoland sees PENN Entertainment, one of its longest-standing entertainment brands. The campaign supported the transformation of a 30-year-old riverboat casino into a new $185 million land-based entertainment destination. Over 21 months, LCPR executed a three-phase strategy spanning earned media relations, community partnership engagement, influencer marketing, internal communications, public affairs and event planning. The Hollywood Casino Joliet work also won a national PRSA 2026 Silver Anvil Award.

1Milk2Sugars, which has offices in New York, Toronto and Montréal, is expanding its influencer marketing offering with the establishment of a dedicated U.S.-based influencer team. The new U.S. practice brings dedicated talent and expertise directly into the firm’s New York operation. The U.S. team provides full-service influencer marketing spanning strategy, talent identification and vetting, creator partnerships, contracting and negotiation, campaign management, content amplification and measurement. As part of the expansion, managing director Tyler Williams has been promoted to partner, expanding his leadership role within the agency's U.S. business. "Two years ago, we entered the U.S. with an ambitious vision for what 1Milk2Sugars could become in this market," said 1Milk2Sugars founder and CEO Priya Chopra. "Since then, we've built an incredible team, expanded our capabilities and welcomed an exciting roster of clients."