Grace Keith Rodriguez

PR has long had a measurement problem. However, what that problem looks like, and what we’re able to measure, has changed considerably.

For years, our industry has struggled with having too little data to show the impact of communications work. Today, I’d argue we have almost the opposite problem: We have more data than ever, but making sense of it — and explaining what it actually means — hasn’t necessarily gotten easier.

That evolution is one of the reasons we built Caliber Authority Index, a new measurement framework we’ve been piloting with clients and are announcing publicly today. Caliber AI brings together earned media, digital PR and SEO, AI search, and social media metrics to give companies a more holistic view of their overall visibility, brand authority and competitive standing over time.

When I look at how PR measurement has evolved, I tend to think of it in three stages.

First, We Measured Activity

I’m old enough to remember when a PR measurement report was little more than a stack of clips (sometimes literal scissors at play here), impression numbers and an AVE (which pains me slightly to admit). For anyone who never had the pleasure, that’s advertising value equivalency.

The goal was largely to prove the work happened. How many pieces of coverage did we place? How many people could that coverage potentially reach? How many impressions did it generate? What would it cost the client if they had taken out ads instead?

Some of those measures were useful. Others (I’m looking at you, AVE) have fallen out of favor for good reason. I understood why people wanted to believe in it — we needed something — but there were always too many asterisks required to explain what that number actually meant.

The larger problem was that activity isn’t the same thing as impact.

A hundred mentions aren’t automatically better than 50. A piece of coverage reaching millions of people isn’t necessarily valuable if they aren’t the right people. And an impressive-looking number at the top of a report doesn’t tell a leadership team much about whether a company is becoming better known, better understood or better positioned in its market.

So the industry began asking better questions.

Next, We Started Measuring Performance

Over time, the menu of things we could measure got a lot bigger.

We could still count coverage and estimate reach, but we also had better ways to understand the quality and context through measures like sentiment, share of voice and the authority of publications where it appeared. And a growing universe of digital data — from referral traffic and website behavior to search visibility and social engagement — gave us more ways to piece together how communications activity connected to the broader picture.

That was progress.

But having more ways to measure performance didn’t mean PR teams were looking at all of them (or even had access to them). Much of that information often lived elsewhere in the organization and never made its way into traditional PR reporting.

The challenge is that more data doesn’t automatically mean more clarity. The harder question remained: What are all of these different measures actually telling us when we look at them together?

Or, as we often hear it from CMOs, CCOs and even CEOs: Tell me how this work is driving impact for the business.

We don’t particularly like leaving questions like that unanswered.

Getting closer to that answer requires looking beyond any one metric or channel.

Seeing the Bigger Picture

This is where I believe PR measurement is headed.

The problem isn’t that we need more metrics. It’s that the channels through which companies are discovered, understood and evaluated are increasingly connected, while the ways we measure them often aren’t.

Earned media doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Coverage can generate referral traffic and backlinks. It can contribute to search visibility. It can extend into social conversations. And increasingly, credible, third-party content is among the information AI platforms draw on when answering questions about companies, categories and markets.

That last piece is particularly interesting. In a May 2026 analysis of more than 25 million links cited by ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, Muck Rack found that 84% came from earned media sources, with journalism accounting for 27%.

Which brings us back to the question we were trying to answer at Caliber: How do you take all of this data and turn it into something people can actually use? Dare we call it a signal from the noise.

Why We Built Caliber Authority Index

Caliber Authority Index brings those different dimensions together in one measurement framework.

Companies receive an overall Authority Index Score from 0–100, supported by four 0–100 pillar scores: Earned Media, Digital & SEO, AI Visibility, and Social Media.

Underneath those scores are the individual measures you would expect. Things like media coverage, publication authority, share of voice, backlinks, web traffic, search performance, AI answer presence and citations, social impressions and engagement, among many others.

The individual measures are normalized to a 0–100 scale, then combined into the four pillar scores.

To give those numbers context, we map scores to five ranges: Nascent (0–20), Emerging (21–40), Gaining Traction (41–60), Recognized (61–80) and Authoritative (81–100). Those ranges help show where a company is in its communications journey — from building a foundation to becoming a consistent, trusted voice in its category. And because no two companies have exactly the same priorities, both individual metrics and the four pillars can be weighted based on the company’s business priorities and communications goals.

That last part is key.

There shouldn’t (I might even argue, can’t!) be one universal formula for what “good PR” looks like.

An emerging fintech trying to establish credibility in a new category may need to place greater emphasis on earned visibility and digital authority. An established financial institution may care more about competitive share of voice or how consistently it appears around priority topics. Another company may be investing heavily in thought leadership and want to understand how its executives are showing up in the media, search results, social and AI-generated answers.

Same framework. Different priorities.

(That’s also much closer to how communications strategy actually works.)

A Score Is a Starting Point, Not a Grade

Whenever you assign a score to something, there’s an understandable temptation to look at it like a grade.

That isn’t what we’re doing.

A company’s first Authority Index Score establishes a baseline. What becomes more useful is how the score and individual pillars change over time, what appears to be contributing to those changes and where there may be opportunities to adjust the strategy.

The score also isn’t intended to make an apples-to-apples comparison between completely different companies, nor is it a direct revenue attribution model. Communications is one of many things that can influence how a company is perceived, how it is discovered and, ultimately, how it performs as a business.

Pretending otherwise wouldn’t make the measurement better. It would just make the promise bigger.

What we want is a more useful way to connect the information we already have.

If earned visibility rises while referral traffic and high-quality backlinks increase, that’s worth understanding. If a company is earning significant coverage but isn’t appearing in relevant AI answers, that’s worth investigating. If social engagement is increasing around particular executives or topics, we may want to look at where the team puts more energy.

The score points you toward the questions. The underlying data helps you answer them.

And the numbers still need a narrative. No score can replace the judgment of the PR professional looking across the data and asking what it actually means when you put it all together.

Better Measurement Should Lead to Better Decisions

We’ve already begun introducing Caliber AI to clients in waves, and we fully expect the framework to continue evolving as the communications landscape changes.

It has to.

Five years ago, PR measurement conversations didn’t include AI visibility. Five years from now, there will almost certainly be something we weren’t talking about today.

That’s why I don’t think the future of PR measurement is about finding one perfect metric.

It’s about giving communications teams a clearer way to understand how the different pieces of their work — and the work of related functions like marketing — fit together, see how that picture changes over time and make more informed decisions from it.

We finally have access to more information about communications performance than our industry could have imagined a generation ago.

Now we have to make it useful.

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Grace Keith Rodriguez is CEO of Caliber Corporate Advisers.