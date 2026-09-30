Bob Osmond

Former Racepoint Global president Bob Osmond has moved to Clarity Global, where he will be managing partner, North America.

Osmond was most recently the founder of FWD Strategies, a communications, consulting, and executive coaching business. He has also held senior posts at Cohn & Wolfe (now Burson), Ketchum and FleishmanHillard.

Based in New York, Osmond will lead Clarity's North American business. He will oversee regional growth, client relationships and the development of the agency’s people and services. He will also join Clarity's global leadership team, working alongside CEO Rachel Gilley to shape the consultancy's international strategy.

His experience as a certified professional coach will strengthen Clarity’s ability to advise business leaders on the relationship between reputation, communications and commercial performance.

"He brings extensive experience of growing agency businesses, advising senior executives and developing great teams,” said Gilley. “He shares our vision for Clarity and the culture we're building. I'm delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to what we'll achieve together."