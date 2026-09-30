Amy Edgy

Amy Edgy has joined Teneo as senior managing director and head of restructuring communications in its PR unit.

Most recently at Kekst CNC, Edgy has more than 25 years of providing counsel on distressed debt, insolvency and high-stakes legal and operational matters.

Earlier, she worked as a restructuring lawyer at Linklaters, Jones Day and King & Spalding.

At Teneo, she will counsel clients on liability management matters and other special situations as they deal with complex financial, legal and reputational challenges.

Andrea Calise, president of Teneo’s US strategy & communications segment, praised Edgy’s in-court and out-of-court restructuring experience, along with her command of the legal and financial dymanics at play.

“Amy’s appointment also reflects our continued investment in building an integrated restructuring and special situations practice built for clients’ most consequential challenges,” said Calise.