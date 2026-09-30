Eric Helgsen

GCI Health brings on Eric Helgsen, who led digital transition and enterprise platform development at Weber Shandwick, as EVP, head of AI and innovation. Helgensen was most recently chief transformation officer at ad agency Diray Media, where he spearheaded the development of proprietary, AI-driven planning and data tools. In his new role, Helgesen will oversee the creation, scaling and adoption of custom AI and technology solutions exclusively built for healthcare. He will also advise clients on leveraging AI to optimize their communications strategies to realize broader organizational transformation. “Eric’s technical brilliance and deep understanding of our clients’ business are critical for turning complexity into clarity to innovate practical, high-impact solutions,” said GCI Health global CEO Kristin Cahill.

(L-R) Je'Coven Norwood, Rida Dhahani

Stanton Communications appoints Je’Coven Norwood as account director and Rida Dhanani as an account executive. Norwood comes to the agency from FOVNDRY, where she was PR account manager. She has held media relations and PR posts at TAA PR, Sage Communications and Eleven Eleven PR. At Stanton Communications, she will lead strategic communications and media relations for clients in healthcare and professional services. Dhanani was most recently at Baltimore-based agency PROFILES. In her new position, she will focus on lifestyle and hospitality clients. “As we celebrate our 37th year, we are enormously proud of our exceptionally talented team,” said Stanton Communications CEO Peter Stanton. “With the addition of Je'Coven and Rida that team becomes even stronger.”

Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul

Netflix hires the Walt Disney Company’s Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul as VP of television series communications. She will begin her new role on October 18. Bulochnikov-Paul has been with Disney for nearly a decade, most recently serving as EVP, communications for Disney Entertainment Television. Before coming to Disney, she was at Netflix as director, orignials publicity. She has also held senior posts at Crackle/Sony Pictures Television and Current TV/Al Jazeera America. In her new position, Bulochnikov-Paul will oversee communications for Netflix’s television portfolio, including scripted and unscripted series, documentary series and consumer products and experiences (including Netflix House), as well as emerging content, including sports, games, creators and podcasts. “Naomi brings 20 years of experience at the intersection of media and culture, and a sharp instinct for storytelling that captures the fandom and zeitgeist of the world’s most valuable entertainment brands,” said Netflix chief communications officer Dani Dudeck.

Yussef Kassim

Abry Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, names Yusef Kassim as head of capital strategy and investor relations. Kassim joins the firm from Advent International, where he was a managing director, responsible for institutional investor relationships and capital formation across North America and Latin America. He has held senior investor relations and business development roles at Blue Harbour Group, Eton Park and Gerson Lehrman Group, and began his career at Goldman Sachs. At Abry, Kassim will lead the firm’s investor relations function and help shape the firm’s broader capital strategy across its investment platforms. “Yusef brings a distinct combination of fundraising expertise, strategic perspective and relationships with some of the world’s most sophisticated institutional investors across a wide range of strategies and asset classes,” said Abry Partners CEO C.J. Brucato.