The Uptown Agency is named agency of record for USA Bobsled/Skeleton, the national governing body for the bobsled and skeleton in the U.S. The agency will lead strategic communications, media relations, brand storytelling and digital strategy for the organization and its athletes. The scope of work includes local, regional, national and international media outreach; athlete and sponsor storytelling; social content, and reputation management across the full quadrennial, including the 2029 World Championships in Park City, Utah, and the 2030 Winter Games in France. "Bobsled and skeleton athletes train for four years for a run that lasts under a minute," said The Uptown Agency CEO Joseph Alexander. "Our job is to make sure the country knows their names long before they reach the start line.

SPM Communications adds L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Sunfly and Puttery to its client roster. For L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, which serves fresh, made-to-order plate lunches at more than 240 locations across Hawaii, the continental U.S. and Japan, SPM will elevate the brand’s profile among consumers and potential franchisee partners. Sunfly, a new drive-thru beverage concept set to open this month, is working with SPM to introduce the brand at its Dallas-area debut. SPM will work to secure high-quality earned media coverage for Puttery, which combines an immersive indoor mini-golf experience with a chef-driven menu and handcrafted cocktails. "L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Sunfly and Puttery represent exactly the mix of brands we love to build with,” said SPM founder and president Suzanne Miller. “Each of these partnerships gives us the chance to leverage strong storytelling to grow awareness among consumers and potential franchisees through traditional media outlets and emerging discovery channels.”

Grant PR, which has handled such clients as 3M, Empire State Realty Trust and WNET Thirteen, signs on commercial retail real estate brokerage firm Rova.re as a client. The agency, which was founded in 1974 by former New York Times writer David M. Grant, will be providing publicity for Rove.re, which works exclusively with owners of storefronts between Broome and Houston Streets in lower Manhattan. Grant PR’s team of service providers offers services including content, social media, websites, event planning, speechwriting, graphics, media spokesperson training and or advertising.