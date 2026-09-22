Bospar expands its Audit*E tool for small- and medium-sized businesses, which provides comprehensive visibility scoring, competitive analysis and platform-specific improvement recommendations, giving users actionable intelligence to help with brand positioning. The agency is offering free and low-cost subscription tiers aimed at democratizing generative engine optimization insights for companies of all sizes. To address this disparity, Audit*E now includes a free level with a monthly audit credit that runs across three models: OpenAI GPT, Anthropic Claude and Google Gemini; a $19/month subscription that allows two audits per month across 11 models; and a custom subscription option consisting of multiple reports monthly, multiple domains and custom queries “Since we launched Audit*E one year ago, clients have benefitted immensely from the incredible value the tool offers, from insights about how they stack up against competitors to critical data about brand positioning,” said Bospar principal Curtis Sparrer. “We’d always planned to make Audit*E more widely available and affordable to more organizations, and now we have, with these free and low-cost subscription offerings.”

5W is increasing its presence in Tampa and the Florida market. Following its launch in Miami and Tampa, 5W has expanded its Tampa footprint and secured additional space, creating a two-floor headquarters designed to support continued growth across clients, talent, and capabilities. The Tampa team has grown to more than 20 employees, with additional hiring underway as the office continues to expand. The expanded Tampa headquarters will serve as a hub for 5W's growing team and client work across consumer, corporate, technology, health and wellness, and beauty, while supporting the firm’s continued investment in integrated communications capabilities spanning AI visibility, media relations and digital marketing. “We didn't come to Tampa to simply have an office here," said 5W CEO Matthew Caiola. "We came here to build something that is representative of where 5W is going.”

PR Consultants Group, a nationwide network of senior-level public relations, strategic communications and marketing specialists in more than 50 U.S. markets, has brought on 13 independently owned public relations firms across 13 markets and 12 states so far in 2026. This year's additions include firm in Portland, OR; Silicon Valley; Boise; Oklahoma City; Dallas–Fort Worth, Memphis, and New York's Hudson Valley. “Choosing a public relations partner is one of the most consequential decisions an organization makes, and it is harder than it used to be,” said PR Consultants Group president Elizabeth Edwards, who is also founder of Volume PR and Engagement Science Lab. “That is why the smartest choice is a firm that is connected to a national network of senior practitioners.”