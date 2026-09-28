Brunswick Group handles France’s Schneider Electric as it acquires Boston’s PTC, maker of engineering software, for $22.6B cash.

The $205-per-share offer is a 42 percent premium to PTC’s last closing price.

Olivier Blum, Schneider CEO, said the deal is an important step to leading the new era of energy and industrial intelligence.

“Together, we are creating the industry's most complete software & AI powerhouse and highest-quality portfolio bridging the physical and digital worlds,” said Blum.

The 190-year-old Schneider provides energy and technology services to chipmakers and services for data centers.

PTC is a global leader in complex industrial product design, engineering and data management, serving more than 30,000 customers globally.

Neil Barua, PTC CEO, called joining Schneider an incredible opportunity to elevate the scope and impact of what the company delivers for its customers globally. “We gain substantial scale and resources to accelerate innovation, advance our intelligent product lifecycle vision, and expand our business into more geographies and end markets to serve more customers," he added.

The transaction is expected to close during the second-half of next year.

The Brunswick team includes Nik Deogun, CEO of the Americas and US senior partner in New York Jonathan Doorley, partner and NYC office head, and Jérôme Biscay, partner in the Paris outpost.