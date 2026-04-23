Binaytara, the Bellevue, WA-based nonprofit dedicated to improving access to cancer care and fostering scientific research, has appointed FINN Partners as its global PR firm.

The firm will raise awareness of cancer care disparities and advocate for evidence-based solutions to bolster treatments.

Binay Shah, Binaytara co-founder/president, praised FINN’s understanding of the complexity of global oncology and expertise in creating mission-driven storytelling.

“FINN Partners brings extensive health expertise and a global perspective that will help us strengthen awareness of our work, build partnerships and amplify the impact of our programs,” he said.

As part of its work, FINN Partners will support Binaytara’s cervical cancer screening and HPV testing programs, constructing a 250-bed comprehensive cancer hospital in Nepal, its 20th anniversary in 2027, and oncology education conferences.