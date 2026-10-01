Ramiro Prudencio

Ramiro Prudencio, who did a more than 25 year stint at Burson and its predecessor firms, has joined Brunswick Group as a partner in London.

He rose to the CEO slot of the firm’s Latin America region and later its EMEA region.

Most recently, Prudencio was partner and global director of communications at McKinsey & Company. At the management consultancy, he handled external communications and marketing, while advising clients.

In his new post, Prudencio will be responsible for crafting a global marketing strategy, and counseling professional services firms and other clients on reputation, transformation, crisis and other high-stakes issues.

Henry Timms, Brunswick CEO, said Prudencio “brings deep experience as a trusted adviser, alongside the rare perspective of having led communications and marketing inside one of the world’s leading professional services firms.”