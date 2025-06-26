Saunders Global Diplomacy has a three-month $150K pact to provide government relations and strategic media services to the Afghanistan Freedom Movement.

AFM’s mission is to advocate for freedom, dignity, education and education for all Afghan people.

SGD will contact Members of Congress, executive branch officials and Treasury/State Dept. staffers about US policy toward Afghanistan.

It will arrange press interviews and prepare informational materials on behalf of its client.

SGD is an offshoot of Lycos Magnus, the boutique government affairs and strategic advisory co-founded by Jessica Lycos and Laura Magnus.

They report to Ellias Faizi Ghoryani, secretary-geneal of the AFM. Their agreement went into effect Sept. 24.

LM has represented Chevron, Red Bull, Nestle, AbbVie, Pantheon Data, EuropeanFood International and White Claw.