Prosek Partners adds to its growing global footprint with the opening of an office in San Francisco. The new location will build on the firm’s existing relationships across the Bay Area, positioning it closer to the entrepreneurs and institutions that are key players in the AI industry, as well as the private markets and growth investors funding much of AI’s development. Agency partner Nadia Damouni, who has been with Prosek for nearly a decade, will lead the San Francisco office and Prosek’s growth strategy in the Bay Area. Before joining the communications industry, Damouni was a technology, media and telecommunications reporter at Reuters, where she covered Silicon Valley and the companies, investors and dealmaking shaping the technology sector. “The Bay Area is home to some of the fastest growing companies and investors in the world, and we want to be on the ground helping them strengthen their brands and navigate change,” said Damouni. “We’re looking forward to bringing the very best of Prosek to this region.”

Caliber Corporate Advisers, which works with clients in the fintech and financial services sectors, introduces the Caliber Authority Index (Caliber AI), a proprietary measurement platform. The platform measures performance across four criteria: earned media, digital & SEO, AI visibility and social media, drawing on underlying measures that include placement volume, sentiment, share of voice, backlinks, referral traffic, branded search, AI answer presence, click-through rates and website referrals. The four scores then combine into a single 0–100 Authority Index Score. Authority Index is the second part of a broader investment in modern PR measurement that began with Caliber’s Digital Metrics Certification, an agency-wide training program introduced earlier this year to strengthen the team’s expertise in SEO, digital PR, analytics and AI-driven search. “It’s not enough to hand clients an activity report of what happened. They need to understand at a glance what those results mean for the business and be able to communicate that story to the people making decisions,” said Caliber CEO Grace Keith Rodriguez.

Herbie Thiele

Herbie Thiele Consulting, a public affairs firm blending lobbying and communications, is launched by longtime Sachs Media partner Herbie Thiele. The new firm focus on sectors including financial, water, and local government matters. It will focus on communications strategy and grassroots advocacy, backed by Thiele’s practical understanding of how policy moves through the Capitol. He plans to register as a lobbyist, representing clients before the Legislature. “What sets him apart as a lobbyist is that he brings real communications instinct and a genuine understanding of how to mobilize grassroots support, a combination that will make him a formidable advocate for his clients,” said Sachs Media Group CEO and founder Ron Sachs.