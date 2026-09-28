Joele Frank handles C.H. Robinson Worldwide as the freight transportation company acquires RXO Inc. in a stock and cash transaction pegged at $5.8B to create a company with an enterprise value of more than $25B.

C.H. Robinson has more than 75K customers and uses 450K contract carriers that handle 37M shipments annually worth $23B.

The merger of the companies’ robust trucking brokerage and managed transporation businesses, along with C.H. Robinson’s global forwarding and RXO’s expedited and last-mile capabilites, creates a more comprehensive offering for customers across a larger and denser network.

“This transaction is a natural next step in our transformation, allowing us to create a more scaled, resilient North American third-party logistics provider positioned to offer exceptional customer service and redefine the future of our industry,” said Dave Bozeman, C.H. Robinson CEO.

The deal is expected to result in $300M in synergies within two years.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher partners Tim Lynch, Matthew Sherman and Aaron Palash represent C.H. Robinson.