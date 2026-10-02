(L-R) Tim Ragones,

Peter de Silva Vint

Joele Frank managing director Tim Ragones moves to stakeholder intelligence advisory firm Sodali & Co., where he will be managing director in its strategic communications practice.

Sodali & Co. has also brought on Peter da Silva Vint, who most recently led the shareholder and activism advisory practice at Jasper Street Partners, as managing director in its shareholder advisory practice.

Ragones was with Joele Frank for 10 years, advising boards and senior management teams on M&A, shareholder activism, cyber incidents, governance matters, regulatory issues, earnings communications, executive transitions, complex litigation, and other business-critical situations. He was previously an associate VP at Prosek Partners and began his career as a broadcast journalist.

“His ability to understand the nuances of an issue from multiple perspectives, informed by his background in both journalism and strategic communications, will be an invaluable resource for our clients,” said Sodali & Co. chief client officer and global head of strategic communications Liz Micci.

Before joining Jasper Street Partners, served as a director at Barclays and Moelis & Company, as well as a member of BlackRock's investment stewardship team.

“He is a sophisticated advisor with the perspective to view scenarios through the eyes of the client, the analyst, and the investor,” said Aneliya Crawford, Sodali & Co. chief partnerships officer and global head of shareholder advisor.