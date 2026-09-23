Cindy Rose

Managing expectations… WPP issued a “Q3 trading update pre-close aide memoire” on Oct. 2 to remind shareholders of the financial struggles and harsh realities facing the British ad/PR firm.

The aide memoire offers no new info. It’s a rehash of various financial warnings given by the firm. Or as WPP puts it: “This aide memoire brings together certain previous public communications made by WPP as extracted from their original source.”

The firm believes readers may find the material contained in the aide memoire useful ahead of the Oct 29 release of WPP’s Q3 trading update. In other words, don’t expect a quick turnaround.

WPP reiterates that LFL revenue less pass-through costs will enjoy “an improving trajectory” during the second half of year compared to the first-half decline.

On the Elevate28 survival plan, WPP remains on track to deliver $130M in cost savings for 2026 as part of the broader effort to target $675M in annual cost savings by 2028.

The company has made progress on the rationalization of its portfolio with several non-core dispositions.

That apparently includes the Oct. 1 deal to divest its 21 percent stake in Japanese PR firm PRAP Japan to Edelman parent, DJE Holdings. The sale price is in the $10M range. The deal is expected to close by Oct. 30. Founded in 1970, PRAP has more almost 400 staffers and annual revenue in the $60M range.

But selling the PRAP stake is a small potatoes move by WPP. Unloading Burson would be a blockbuster.

Let’s hope CEO Cindy Rose will shed some light on the future of Burson on Oct. 29.

Kudos to Skydance boss David Ellison for keeping Mark Thompson at the helm of CNN following his company’s $11B acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery.

He’s a highly respected media executive who served as CEO of the New York Times and director-general of the BBC.

In a memo, Thompson said he spoke with Ellison and his management team and found that they “understand and will fully support the principle and practice of the kind of independent news that CNN has always stood for.” Thompson claims that he will have the same responsibilities and prerogatives under Skydance that he has now.

Ellison though didn’t renew the contract of 69-year-old Thompson. His pact expires in the spring.

The Skydance chief could alleviate many of the worries about CNN”s future independence by extending Thompson’s pact.

Donald Trump is so out of touch with it comes to regulating AI. The September Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found that almost three-quarters (74 percent) of voters support creating a bipartisan government agency to regulate AI. Two-thirds want the agency to oversee US/China AI competition.

The president says no AI guardrails are necessary as long as a “strong & smart (high IQ) president” like himself is in charge. He posted that only conspiracy theorists, treasonists and traitors want to regulate AI.

Note to Trump: the September survey found that a vast majority of Americans fall into your conspiracy theorists, treasonists and traitors category.

They just don’t trust your super intelligence.