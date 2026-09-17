Hemsworth is named PR agency of record for enterprise travel technology company Revelex. The agency will develop and execute a strategic PR program focused on elevating awareness of the company’s technology and expertise. With a focus on reaching travel industry decision makers, the agency will deploy a combination of trade and business media relations campaigns, executive thought leadership initiatives and event programming. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Revelex provides a platform that enables cruise lines, travel agencies, tour operators, airlines, hotels and other travel suppliers to manage and sell travel through integrated booking, reservation and enterprise solutions. Hemsworth founder and president Samantha Jacobs said that Revelex has “remained at the forefront of tech innovation within the travel sector and now is the perfect time to bring greater visibility to the breadth and depth of their offerings.”

Bolt PR comes on board as PR agency of record for Lexar, which provides high-performance memory and storage for consumers, creators and professionals who capture, store and move data. The company’s portfolio includes memory cards, SSDs and DRAM. "As Lexar extends its reach and pushes storage innovation forward for consumers and professionals worldwide, strategic communications becomes essential to how we build our brand and own our narrative," said Lexar North America general manager Van Baer. "We are pleased to partner with Bolt PR to showcase the technology behind our products, elevate our expertise across the memory and storage category, and connect Lexar with the audiences that matter most."

The Wilful Group is engaged to support the UK launch of refurbed, one of Europe’s leading marketplaces for professionally refurbished products. In addition to leading refurbed’s UK communications, the agency will help introduce the brand to UK consumers and work to build awareness of refurbed as a smarter way to shop. The scope of work includes press office, consumer campaigns and storytelling, alongside founder and spokesperson profiling. Founded in Vienna in 2017, refurbed has grown rapidly across Europe and now operates in 24 markets. “The UK is a critical market for us as we already see strong demand for affordable, high-quality refurbished tech,” said refurbed co-founder and CEO Peter Windischhofer. “Wilful brought a strong understanding of UK consumers, the media landscape and how to connect refurbed with British consumers on an emotional level.”