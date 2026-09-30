FGS Global and Teneo represent Canada’s billionaire Weston family as its Wittington Investments holding company acquires Boots Group, the 177-year old UK health & beauty retailer, from Sycamore Partners for $8.9B.

The transaction marks a return to the British retail market for the Westons after they sold luxury department store Selfridges to a Thai conglomerate for $4B five years ago.

Wittington chairman Galen Weston called Boots "one of Britain's most enduring businesses, with a rich heritage, a trusted name and a vital role in everyday life across the UK and Ireland.”

Weston, who will become chairman of Boots, sees a “meaningful opportunity to make a great business even better through stable long-term ownership, further capital investment, and the renewed operating focus required to serve customers with excellence for generations to come.”

His family owns Canada's Loblaw Companies Ltd, which operates Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada's largest pharmacy, health and beauty chain.

FGS Global’s Emma Black works the British media for Wittington, while Jasmine Lagundzija deals with Canadian outlets.

Boots Group also uses FGS Global (Jack Shelley and James Murgatroyd) for media relations.

Sycamore Partners relies on Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher’s Michael Freitag and Arielle Rothstein for press outreach.