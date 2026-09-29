Curley & Pynn Public Relations Management, an Orlando-based firm, rebrands as Biplane. The change reflects a significant strategic shift for the agency, which has evolved from a broad-based PR practice serving corporations and organizations across Florida to a firm focused specifically on helping nonprofits build visibility, reputation and trust to advance their philanthropy. Its work includes awareness and education, campaign brand activation, reputation management and thought leadership. Biplane remains independently owned, with the same leadership team and staff. “Our work has increasingly centered on applying decades of corporate communications experience to help mission-driven organizations prepare for some of their most important moments,” said Biplane owner and CEO Dan Ward. “Biplane reflects that evolution. It honors the experience that brought us here while focusing it where we believe it can have the greatest impact.”

SKDK launches a payer negotiation practice that is designed to support health systems as they navigate increasingly complex negotiations with insurers. The new practice brings together the firm’s most experienced healthcare communications, public affairs, opinion research, issues management and media strategists, who have advised some of the nation’s largest health systems. The launch comes as a HarrisX poll conducted in partnership with SKDK underscored how directly these disputes affect patients. Nearly eight in ten Americans (79 percent) say it is extremely or very important that their preferred doctors and hospitals remain in their health insurance plan’s network, while 45 percent say they have experienced at least one negative coverage or network issue involving their insurance company and healthcare provider within the past three years. “Health systems are operating in a fundamentally different environment than they were even a few years ago,” said SKDK president Mike Morey. “Our role is to help clients understand the environment around a negotiation, prepare for the challenges that may arise and communicate clearly and responsibly throughout the process — while protecting their reputation and ensuring fair reimbursement rates in a contract agreement.”

ChangeMakers, a strategy and communications firm with over 400 professionals across North America, launches RepScore, a strategic intelligence platform that gives organizations a clear, measurable view of their reputation and the forces shaping it. The platform combines data science, AI and senior strategic counsel to help leadership teams identify emerging opportunities and risks and use reputation intelligence to make better business decisions. It brings together thousands of relevant signals into a single score from 0 to 100, while showing leaders what is driving that score, where reputation is moving and where opportunities or vulnerabilities may be emerging. “RepScore gives leaders a tangible and actionable view of what is shaping their reputation and, importantly, what that means for the decisions they are making and the outcomes they are trying to achieve,” said ChangeMakers CEO Stefan Moores.