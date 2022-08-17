On Tuesday, Sept. 29th, New York Women in Communications (NYWICI) honored four exceptional women at the third annual Trailblazer Awards, one of NYWICI’s signature programs established to recognize emerging professionals and leaders in communications, marketing, advertising, public relations, and media.

Cindy Hsu, Emmy Award-winning news anchor and reporter for CBS News New York, emceed the ceremony in New York City on Forbes on Fifth this year.

Full Picture Executive Vice President Ariel Nathanson was presented her award by Executive Vice President of Forbes, President and Publisher of ForbesWomen Moira Forbes. “Women have been cultivating their skills for generations, we’ve not always called them leadership skills. They’ve called them emotional intelligence or soft skills or instincts or being good with people. But they are leadership skills. And in the world we’re entering, they are going to be mission-critical leadership skills. And I think that makes this an extraordinary moment for women in communications,” Nathanson said.

(L to R): Trailblazer Awards Honoree Elise O’Neil; Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience Officer at The Travelers Companies Lisa Caputo; Trailblazer Awards Honoree Christa Robinson; Trailblazer Awards Honoree Ariel Nathanson; Emmy Award-winning news anchor and reporter for CBS News New York Cindy Hsu; Trailblazer Awards Honoree Lauren Prescott; Global President and CEO, BBDO Worldwide Nancy Reyes; President of The Female Quotient Talia Bender Small; and Executive Vice President of Forbes, President and Publisher of ForbesWomen Moira Forbes. Photo: Michael Priest Photography



Nathanson and Adobe Director of Strategy and Operations Elise O’Neil attended the Trailblazer Awards for the first time this year. In an O’Dwyer’s interview before the ceremony, each spoke about how they hoped to use this recognition, their recognition, to inspire or lift up the next generation.

“Something really special about NYWICI is the combination of community and forward momentum,” said O’Neil. “There’s enormous power in bringing together women across generations and disciplines--not simply to celebrate what we’ve accomplished, but to create opportunity for the people coming next. I’m proud to become part of that community and I look forward to contributing to it in the same spirit.”

(L to R) Ariel Nathanson and Moira Forbes, Executive Vice President of Forbes, President and Publisher of ForbesWomen Moira Forbes. Photo: Michael Priest Photography



Nathanson reflected this recognition has made her “much more cognizant of looking at the individual strengths” of her team and other young executives, to actively help them recognize their unique talents. Believing by combining this along with genuine passion, will unlock their highest potential. Concluding “the most salient part of honoring what each of us has really to contribute uniquely and with impact to our communities at large.”

Trailblazer Honorees Pass Their Message

Christa Robinson, Senior Vice President, External Communications at Bank of America (Presented by Lisa Caputo, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience Officer at The Travelers Companies):

“Besides the mentors who are all here, and there are so many I’m looking at, you also gain your strength through the people beside you. Shoutout to Abbey Collins! And my CBS and CNN family here! It’s those fierce, brilliant colleagues in the trenches with you late into the night who you can trust for their judgement and can also trust you’re going to have a good laugh with when it’s all over. Those are the people who get you through it, and that’s the golden combination.”

Lauren Prescott, Senior Vice President of Beverages Portfolio Marketing at PepsiCo (Presented by Nancy Reyes, Global President and CEO, BBDO Worldwide):

“I don’t mean to tell this audience of very smart people that when we’re facing these really complex challenges of our times the solution is often not more certainty from the jump, it’s more perspective. It’s recognizing what we’re not seeing and understanding whose voice might help us see it. I share this tonight because it’s not lost on me that asking questions can feel surprisingly vulnerable especially for women. We’re often taught that we need to prove ourselves, to demonstrate expertise. To show that we belong. That we should walk into the room with answers. But my lived experience has taught me something different: the best opportunities in my life have come from vulnerable curiosity. The relationships, the experiences, that have shaped me the most all seem to live on the other side of a question. So, even when we hesitate, let’s ask the question anyway.”

(L to R) Honoree Elise O’Neil and Talia Bender Small, President of The Female Quotient Talia Bender Small. Photo: Michael Priest Photography



Elise O’Neil, Director, Communications Strategy and Operations at Adobe (Presented by Talia Bender Small, President of The Female Quotient):

“I’ve been thinking about what the meaning of the word ‘trailblazer’is, and you know, the truth is we don’t blazer a trail alone. We don’t. What I’ve been able to accomplish in my career, and by many of you too, is shaped by the community of people around you. Leaders who saw something in me that I didn’t necessarily see in myself right then and there. Colleagues who have challenged my thinking and made the work better… And women who have shown me in countless different ways what it looks like to lead with courage and conviction. Those experiences have shown me leadership is about the environment you create, not the results that you deliver.”

Origins of the Awards

In an O’Dwyer’s interview, Forbes Chief Communications Officer, current NYWICI board member, and past NYWICI President Laura Brusca recalled attending her first Matrix Awards several years back. Before then, Brusca said she never attended an event where “someone tells their story in that way it’s almost like you’re at the Oscars for the communications field and industry.” Describing it as feeling this “star power and this like vulnerability and honesty coming across on stage.”

Inspired by that night, Brusca became a member and has been with NYWICI ever since. After becoming president in 2024, she helped found the Trailblazer Awards wanting it to be about “recognizing women who are in top leadership positions, who are leading wonderful things, but maybe not always get the recognition they deserve.” Celebrating the level of success they’ve achieved in their careers and giving a spotlight to it.

Capturing The Intimacy

Hosting the Trailblazer Awards on Forbes on Fifth provided Brusca the intimate setting she wanted to capture at the ceremony where “you feel the honesty, you feel the tears. People’s families are in the room, their children are seated. It’s like one of those really special kinds of spaces where I think you know women are being recognized and a lot of times these are women who are used to always putting other people forward and not stepping up to accept their own flowers. We’re really working to make sure they also get recognized for their wonderful work and contributions.”

Forbes on Fifth venue. Photo: Michael Priest Photography



Brusca also spoke about the setting providing opportunities to network and giving attendees time to get to know each other. Through different food stations, bar setups, and no assigned seating arrangements, attendees made their way around the room. Connecting and reconnecting with the crowd.

Brusca credits various teams, including Executive Director Donna-Jean Plante and Facility Manager, at Forbes on Fifth, Renee Obester, for their dedicated work and preparation for the Trailblazer Awards this year.