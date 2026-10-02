Chris Phillips

Chris Phillips has joined Michael Baker International, the Pittsburgh-based engineering, architecture and digital services company, as chief communications officer.

The 25-year PR veteran will work on MBI’s branding and reputational matters as well as handling engagement with employees, clients and stakeholders.

Phillips will advance MBI’s corporate narrative and elevate its position at the intersection of infrastructure and technology, while cultivating growth priorities.

She joins MBI from Bentley Systems infrastructure engineering software company, where Phillips was head of external communications.

Earlier, she worked at E-Space (VP-PR & corporate communications), Viasat (VP-PR & executive communications), FINN Partners (senior VP) and Ruder Finn (VP).

Alex Vickers, MBI’s executive VP & chief strategy officer, said Phillips is “a communications leader with a proven ability to build trust, shape reputation, and connect complex ideas to meaningful business outcomes.”

MBI, which is 85 years old, has more than 6K employees in 120 office locations.