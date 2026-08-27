Almost two-thirds of the chief communications officers (65.9 percent) surveyed in a new study from Page say that the scope of their job has expanded over the past two years. However, close to half (45.9 percent) think they are not being given the resources needed to cope with that expanded scale.

The 2026 Page Navigator Benchmark Trend Report takes a close look at what the new expectations are, as well as how CCOs are being equipped to handle them.

The study, which gathered opinions from 179 CCOs across 33 countries, finds that shifting expectations and uncertain resources have resulted in almost nine out of 10 reviewing their organization’s communications structure over the past year.

One resource not keeping pace with the changed expectations is employee headcount. While almost half (49.4 percent) of the respondents to Page’s 2025 survey reported increasing headcount, that number dropped to 35.2 percent this year. Headcount decreases were up slightly this year (29.1 percent vs. last year’s 37.8 percent), and 35.8 percent of the 2026 respondents said their headcounts stayed the same (as opposed to 22.8 percent in 2025).

In addition, a larger share of respondents said that their overall communication budgets decreased over the past year. Slightly more than a third (36.5 percent) said their budgets were up (vs. 39.1 percent in 2025), and decreases hit 31.1 percent, a jump from 2025’s 24.8 percent.

One of the main villains in many headcount-reduction scenarios—AI—is not really seen a major factor by survey respondents. Only 2.6 percent said that AI had resulted in job eliminations over the past year, with another 2.6 percent saying employees had been redeployed to new roles. About 1 percent said AI had actually led to the creation of new roles.

Despite the expanded responsibilities that communications teams are being saddled with, the old standbys still take up the biggest share of their time. Out of 22 job duties, media relations/PR was at the top of the list, followed by corporate reputation, organization-wide employee communications and content creation. AI strategy ranked surprisingly low, at 19, with ESG/sustainability communication, ESG/sustainability strategy and DEI taking the bottom three spots.

The biggest factor shaping companies’ expectations of their communications teams is business transformation, which was cited by 79.7 percent of survey respondents.

And for all the talk about “getting a seat at the table” being a key indicator of communications productivity, the respondents don’t seem to strongly agree. Reporting directly to the CEO may be a good route to becoming a member of a company’s executive committee, but it doesn’t do so well at creating greater confidence in demonstrating a communications team’s business value.

“The data show that access alone is not enough,” said Page VP of thought leadership and professional development Candace Steele Flippin. “A CCO can have access to the CEO and still face real constraints in demonstrating busisness value. That is why it is important to look at the function itself, including its structure, resources and capabilities, and whether they align with what the organization expects communications to deliver.”