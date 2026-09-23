The president is 100 percent correct when he complains about having a PR problem. His reasoning though is way off base.

“We have the greatest numbers of any president in the history or our country [a dubious claim at best] and I can’t get the word out,” said Donald Trump.

Those numbers are meaningless to the day-to-day life experiences of Americans throughout the US.

They see sky-high gasoline prices fueled by Trump’s insane war on Iran that was supposed to last a few weeks rather than seven months, one week and counting.

His crazed tariff policies slapped on America’s top trading partners triggered inflation. Food is too expensive, mortgages are going up, and unemployment rates are ticking higher.

People are stressed out and they know who to blame for their anxiety. Less than two in ten (17 percent) of US adults approve of Trump’s handling of the cost of living, according to the AP-NORC poll conducted Sept. 24-28. A whopping sixty-five percent of respondents blame Trump’s policies for high costs.

Trump’s crummy PR is his own doing. Good PR flows from good policies.

The president needs to declare victory in Iran and scale down America’s presence in the Middle East. Victory over what really doesn’t matter at this point. Iranian drones and ballistic missiles highlighted the outdated concept of overseas military bases.

Torpedo the tariffs and get serious about the job of governing, which means less emphasis on a White House ballroom, triumphant arch and various beautification projects in DC.

A tip for Donald: take a long vacation and stay out of the faces of Americans. We could use a break from the usual presidential meanness and madness.

And how about ending the ceaseless Trump family money-grabs? You have already etched your name in the history books as the most corrupt presidency in US history.

Billionaires plot future of AI. Donald Trump invited Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Palantir boss Alex Karp, and OpenAI president Greg Brockman and other tech big names to plot the future regulatory framework.

Guardrail Action counted 21 billionaires at the State Dinner for Chinese strongman XI Jingping, where AI was certainly discussed. The combined net worth of the tech billionaires was $2.4T, which is equal to Canada’s GNP.

Guardrail has rallied a coalition of civil society, labor and AI safety orgainzations to sign a statement of principles that calls for AI regulations that benefit humanity, not just a bunch of billionaires.

The letter calls for independent transparent government oversight with real enforcement power and a mandate that addresses human impacts from safety to economic disruption.

A question for Congress: will billionaires decide the AI regulatory scheme or will it be groups such as the American Federation of Teachers, United Auto Workers, Public Citizen and End Citizens United that signed the Guardrail letter?

Timely flicks. “Evidence in an Age of Doubt” is the theme of 100Reporters’ Double Exposure Investigative Film Forum and Symposium set for Washington from Nov. 5-8.

Opening night will feature the US premiere of “The Oligarch and the Art Dealer.” Other notable films on the agenda are “The Sludge War,” “Crime & Parody,” and “The Secret Reading Club of Kabul.”

Co-founded by New York Times correspondents Diana Jean Schemo and Philip Shenon, 100Reporters aims to raise the caliber, impact and visibility of citizen-driven investigative journalism to promote transparency and good government.

100Reporters also knows how to put together a good film festival.