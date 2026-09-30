Jason Chudoba

Private markets have always been a relationship business.

Today, they are increasingly a conviction business.

That distinction may ultimately define which managers succeed in the next decade and which struggle to gain traction.

Across private equity, private credit, venture capital, infrastructure and real assets, fundraising remains challenging as investors continue to navigate higher interest rates, diminished exit activity and ongoing liquidity constraints. Years of muted distributions have left many institutional investors cautious about making new commitments, and for the smaller number of commitments they do make, they’re increasingly gravitating toward the industry’s largest and most established platforms. This trend may leave emerging managers out in the cold.

PitchBook recently reported that mega-funds accounted for nearly 70% of private debt capital raised in the U.S. during the first half of 2026, while emerging debt managers captured just 5.5% of commitments. Investors are committing capital to fewer managers and increasingly favoring firms with scale, long track records and established brands.

For emerging managers, the implications are significant.

The challenge is no longer simply securing access to potential investors. The challenge is convincing investors to take a risk on a new relationship when they are under increasing pressure to concentrate capital with familiar names.

As a result, fundraising has become less about access and more about confidence.

Institutional investors continue to seek differentiated opportunities, but they are also managing liquidity constraints, portfolio construction considerations and heightened scrutiny from their investment committees and their own stakeholders. In that environment, allocators are becoming increasingly selective about where they devote attention and due diligence resources. Before capital can be allocated, conviction must first be established.

The First Impression Happens Before the First Meeting

For years, many emerging managers relied on a straightforward fundraising playbook: build a strong track record, secure meetings with prospective investors and use those conversations to explain the strategy and opportunity set.

That approach still works, but now has its limitations.

In today’s increasingly noisy and competitive market, LPs often begin forming opinions before a fundraising process formally begins. They read industry publications, attend conferences, consult peers and advisors, and evaluate how managers are perceived in the market. They assess whether a firm’s investment philosophy is clear, differentiated and communicated consistently over time.

By the time many allocators agree to an introductory meeting, they are often seeking to validate an existing impression rather than form a new one.

This shift fundamentally changes the competitive landscape for emerging managers.

Success is no longer determined solely by what happens inside the conference room. It is increasingly influenced by the perceptions formed outside of it. The firms that break through are not necessarily those with the most meetings. They are the firms that enter those meetings with credibility already established.

That naturally raises an important question: where does that credibility come from?

The traditional answer has always been performance.

Performance remains the foundation of every successful investment franchise. No amount of messaging can compensate for poor investment decisions or weak returns.

But performance alone has become an incomplete explanation for fundraising success.

Investors are increasingly underwriting more than historical returns. They want confidence that a manager can attract and retain talent, institutionalize its investment process, scale its culture and create value beyond simply providing capital. In short, they are evaluating the durability of a franchise, not merely the attractiveness of a particular fund.

Reputation Helps Investors Interpret Performance

This is where reputation begins to matter.

Not because reputation replaces performance, but because it is often the lens through which investors judge performance and form an opinion about a manager.

A strong reputation provides context around a firm’s strategy, people and value creation capabilities. It helps investors understand how returns were generated and whether those results are likely to be repeatable. Just as importantly, it helps managers differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace where investment strategies often appear similar on the surface. Importantly, a strong, established reputation also helps a manager navigate investment underperformance and other times of challenge in the market.

This is why strategic communications should be viewed less as a marketing function and more as a business function.

At its best, communications is not about generating attention. It is about reducing uncertainty.

It helps investors understand what a firm stands for, why its strategy is durable and how it creates value. It enables managers to establish a consistent narrative across investors, employees, portfolio company executives and other stakeholders. Most importantly, it allows firms to proactively shape perceptions rather than react to them.

The impact extends well beyond fundraising.

As private markets become more mainstream and firms seek capital from an expanding private wealth channel, stakeholder scrutiny is increasing. Reputation increasingly influences a manager’s ability to attract talent, source opportunities, build trusted relationships with financial advisors and management teams, and navigate market volatility. As the industry evolves, reputation is becoming an increasingly important component of franchise value.

Turning Credibility Into Conviction

The firms – established players and emerging managers alike – most likely to succeed over the next decade will not necessarily be the largest firms, nor will they always have the longest track records.

They will be the firms that most effectively translate investment expertise into credibility, credibility into confidence, and confidence into conviction.

Because in today’s private markets environment, the most valuable asset is not access to capital.

It is conviction.

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Jason Chudoba is Managing Partner & Global Head of Real Estate, Entertainment, Financials, Lodging & Services (REFLS) at ICR.