Allison DeLeo

Allison DeLeo, who rose to senior VP and West Coast lead during a nearly 17-year run at Racepoint Global, has joined Method Communications as senior VP.

She will expand San Francisco-based Method’s expertise in semiconductor and embedded technology ecosystems.

During her career, which included stints at Loughlin Michaels Group and Engage PR, DeLeo counseled technology clients such as Marvell, Fairchild Semiconductor, Semtech, Lattice Semiconductor, Intel Foundry, Samsung Health, Huawei and Boost Mobile.

Most recently, she has worked with companies focused on forefront of AI, semiconductors, embedded technologies, and computing infrastructure, including EdgeCortix, Point2 Technology and Keysight.

David Parkinson, CEO of Method, said DeLeo has spent her career making chips, infrastructure and embedded systems make sense to reporters, analysts and customers. “As more of our clients build the foundations of AI and next-generation computing, her expertise will be a real asset to our clients and our team,” he added.